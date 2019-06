2PM’s Nichkhun has shown his labelmates some love on his Instagram. Yesterday, he posted a picture of himself doing the “Fancy” pose with TWICE after their concert in Thailand.

The caption reads, “Well done well done well done!! I had a great time watching the concert!! Next time you’ll perform in an even big big big bigger concert hall!! I’ll be cheering for you to finish the rest of your tour healthily and safely!!! ONCE TWICE forever~~~~”

Check out the post below!