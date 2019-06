fromis_9 has released Song Ha Young’s individual comeback teaser video for their upcoming single album ‘Fun Factory’. Song Ha Young is featured looking adorable as she overcomes boredom by playing a mini version of whack-a-mole on the floor of a playroom.

The music in the video hints at an upbeat, energetic melody that fits perfectly with the summer season.

fromis_9's 1st single album 'Fun Factory' is scheduled for release on June 4th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!