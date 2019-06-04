WINNER assure fans Kang Seung Yoon's neck condition is improving

WINNER updated fans on the condition of Kang Seung Yoon's neck disc issues.



The group canceled their performance on 'Inkigayo' due to Kang Seung Yoon's sudden neck pain, and the WINNER members assured fans he was doing better on the June 4th episode of SBS PowerFM's 'Park So Hyun's Love Game'. Kim Jin Woo stated, "I recently went to visit him, and he said he was okay. He's gotten better."



Song Min Ho continued, "You don't have to worry too much. I'm a sunbae when it comes to neck disc pain. At first, his condition was really bad, but we're young. It was also nice to rest because of this. I video chatted with him yesterday, and he looked to be fine."



In other news, WINNER recently made a comeback with "Ah Yeah".