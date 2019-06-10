Check out a highlight trailer for IZ*ONE's upcoming 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires'!

IZ*ONE have revealed a highlight trailer of some of their key film visuals, as well as audio previews, of their upcoming 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires'!

Set to be released physically in Japan this June 26, 'Buenos Aires' will be released in 3 unique regular versions including limited edition type A, limited edition type B, and a WIZ*ONE version, plus 12 different individual member versions. The various albums combined contain a total of 5 new tracks, including title song "Buenos Aires", "Tomorrow", "Target", "Younger Boyfriend", and "Human Love" - audio and visual previews of which you can check out in the clip above!

What's particularly catching fans' eyes in the highlight trailer is a preview of the MV for "Younger Boyfriend", featuring cross-dressed members of IZ*ONE! Which song are you looking forward to the most from IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single album?

