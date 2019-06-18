Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Super Junior's Heechul says he has nothing to hide in his text messages

Super Junior's Heechul says he has nothing to hide in his text messages.

In the June 17th installment of KBS's 'Problem Child in House', Heechul featured as a guest and discussed the topic of people who leave multiple options open when it comes to romance. He expressed, "You can't get caught that you contacted someone else. That's why I don't text message at all. I don't leave any record. If you text, you'll leave a record."

Jung Hyung Don responded, "Yeah, text messages can get restored too these days," which caught Heechul offguard. The Super Junior member said, "Y-yes... I'm completely confident in that area."

Is it just me or is it shady in here.

XD to bad seungri and the whole jjy chat room didnt have heechuls wisdom lol

