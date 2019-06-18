Super Junior's Heechul says he has nothing to hide in his text messages.
In the June 17th installment of KBS's 'Problem Child in House', Heechul featured as a guest and discussed the topic of people who leave multiple options open when it comes to romance. He expressed, "You can't get caught that you contacted someone else. That's why I don't text message at all. I don't leave any record. If you text, you'll leave a record."
Jung Hyung Don responded, "Yeah, text messages can get restored too these days," which caught Heechul offguard. The Super Junior member said, "Y-yes... I'm completely confident in that area."
