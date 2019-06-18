NU'EST's JR talks skincare with 'Cosmopolitan'

NU'EST's JR discussed skincare with 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.



JR is featured in the July issue of 'Cosmopolitan', and he talked about how he maintains his trademark, glowing skin. He expressed, "When your schedule is busy, you don't get as much sleep, and there a lot of times your skin gets dry. When it comes to days with a lot of fine dust, I think your skin tends to get even more rough. That's why the busier I get, the more I'm strict about my skincare routine."



Check out previews of JR's photo shoot above and below.