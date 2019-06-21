Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Kwak Dong Yeon in talks to play lead in upcoming MBC drama 'Once in a Lifetime'

Kwak Dong Yeon is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming MBC drama 'Once in a Lifetime'.

On June 21, reports revealed Kwak Dong Yeon is up to play the male lead in the drama series about top customers who visit Paradise Inn. He'll be taking on the role of the grandson of a hotel owner with an impressive background and a feisty personality.

Kwak Dong Yeon is known for his roles in 'My Husband Got a Family', 'Adolescence Medley', 'Modern Farmer', and 'Love in the Moonlight'.

Stay tuned for updates on Kwak Dong Yeon and 'Once in a Lifetime'.

So nice to see this opportunity for him. He was quite good in the other dramas that I watched. This would be a great step for him, I'm looking forward to the show already!

I hope he takes it. He's a very dynamic actor and long deserving of a lead role.

