Posted by porst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Kim Jae Hwan visits hospital again for high fever and body aches

Kim Jae Hwan sought treatment at the hospital in the early morning on June 3rd. His condition had started to worsened the previous day after a fansign event for his debut solo album ‘Another’. His agency, Swing Entertainment revealed that “He went to the hospital because his high fever and body aches were not improving. For now he will focus on treatment and rest.”

He was also seen in the hospital on May 28th for similar symptoms. On that day, he had performed as scheduled on ‘The Show’ despite feeling ill. After his performance, he went to the hospital again as his had fever worsened. After his first visit, he felt his condition had improved and continued with his schedule as planned.


Kim Jae Hwan is currently in the midst of successful promotions for his solo debut mini-album ‘Another’. He has won first place on ‘The Show’ and also held his first solo fanmeeting ‘MIN:D’ last week.

looveLess4,072 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

I hope he really does okay :/ Having fever is your body telling there is something real wrong and it could get serious, a fever is more lethal than people might think plus, it feels awful

DTRT6,057 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

A lot of idols that go to the hospital for flu-like symptoms turn out to be overexerted and/or dehydrated but whatever is causing this, it's good he's being proactive about seeing his physician.

