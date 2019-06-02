Kim Jae Hwan visits hospital again for high fever and body aches





Kim Jae Hwan sought treatment at the hospital in the early morning on June 3rd. His condition had started to worsened the previous day after a fansign event for his debut solo album ‘Another’. His agency, Swing Entertainment revealed that “He went to the hospital because his high fever and body aches were not improving. For now he will focus on treatment and rest.”

He was also seen in the hospital on May 28th for similar symptoms. On that day, he had performed as scheduled on ‘The Show’ despite feeling ill. After his performance, he went to the hospital again as his had fever worsened. After his first visit, he felt his condition had improved and continued with his schedule as planned.



Kim Jae Hwan is currently in the midst of successful promotions for his solo debut mini-album ‘Another’. He has won first place on ‘The Show’ and also held his first solo fanmeeting ‘MIN:D’ last week.