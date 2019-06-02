Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

EXO are the next dream stars in the ninth episode JTBC's 'Stage K'

JTBC has released a teaser featuring the members of EXO, who are the dream stars in the upcoming episode of 'Stage K'. 

The video features members SehunBaekhyunSuhoChen, and Kai, as they marvel at the talented dance covers performed before their eyes. When asked about what criteria they've set for judging the performances, the members list individual style, talent, energy, their enjoyment, and personality as some of their guidelines.  

Check out the preview of the upcoming 'Stage K' episode above, and watch the full episode when it airs on June 9th at 9pm KST.

