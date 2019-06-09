Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Daniel to greet fans through Instagram Live video for first time since LM case court ruling

Kang Daniel will be talking directly to his fans through Instagram live video later today.

The idol made the announcement on June 9, taking to his personal Instagram account to write: "Everybody! I'm going to try to meet you all via Instagram Live tonight at 11 PM. Let's meet tonight!"

Since the disbandment of Wanna One, Kang Daniel has gone to court with LM Entertainment in an attempt to terminate his contract with the agency. Back on May 10, the court ruled in his favor; however, the agency has since filed an appeal, and the first court hearing will be held on June 12.

During this time, Kang Daniel, who is known to be particularly active on social media, has been noticeably quiet, making his decision to hold an Instagram Live meet one that is raising fan anticipation.

Very happy :))
Darn. I missed him go live. But it was good to see his smile. He was trying hard to hold in his cry. He's still a big soft baby.

