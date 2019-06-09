Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

63

14

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Davichi wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Cosmic Girls, TEEN TOP, fromis_9, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, and the return of special MC Lim Ji Min!

On this episode, Cosmic Girls returned with "Boogie Up," TEEN TOP returned with "Run Away," fromis_9 made a comeback with "Fun!," B1A4's Sandeul returned with "One Fine Day" and SAAY came back with "ZGZG."

As for the winner, Davichi, BLACKPINK, and Lim Jae Hyun were this week's nominees. In the end, Davichi won with their song "Unspoken Words."

Check out this week's performances, below!

[COMEBACK: COSMIC GIRLS]

[COMEBACK: TEEN TOP]

[COMEBACK: fromis_9]

[COMEBACK: B1A4'S SANDEUL]

[BVNDIT]

[LEE HI]

[AB6IX]

[CLC]

[ONEUS]

[LOVELYZ]

  1. Sandeul
  2. Cosmic Girls
  3. Davichi
  4. fromis_9
  5. TEEN TOP
8 7,555 Share 82% Upvoted

4

joanner221,661 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Congratulations ladies!!!

Share

3

Hopkinz96 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

I think this is their first music show win in years. Congrats!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,557

allkpop in your Inbox