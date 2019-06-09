Davichi wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Cosmic Girls, TEEN TOP, fromis_9, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, and the return of special MC Lim Ji Min!

On this episode, Cosmic Girls returned with "Boogie Up," TEEN TOP returned with "Run Away," fromis_9 made a comeback with "Fun!," B1A4's Sandeul returned with "One Fine Day" and SAAY came back with "ZGZG."



As for the winner, Davichi, BLACKPINK, and Lim Jae Hyun were this week's nominees. In the end, Davichi won with their song "Unspoken Words."

Check out this week's performances, below!

[COMEBACK: COSMIC GIRLS]

[COMEBACK: TEEN TOP]

[COMEBACK: fromis_9]

[COMEBACK: B1A4'S SANDEUL]

[BVNDIT]

[LEE HI]

[AB6IX]

[CLC]

[ONEUS]

[LOVELYZ]