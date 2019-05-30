LM Entertainment files appeal against Kang Daniel + 1st appeal hearing date set for June

According to reports on May 30, Kang Daniel's former agency LM Entertainment has filed an official appeal in their ongoing legal dispute against the idol.

Previously, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Kang Daniel, declaring his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment as invalid. LM Entertainment officially submitted their appeal earlier this month, and the court's first hearing regarding this appeal case has been scheduled for June 12.

Meanwhile, despite the court's earlier decision legally allowing him to seek out a new agency and begin his solo promotions in entertainment, Daniel has yet to announce any plans for his return.

