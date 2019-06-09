Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Netizens fall in love with Kim Chung Ha's new platinum blonde look

Kim Chung Ha is getting ready for her June comeback in a big way!

Over the past few days, the idol has been sharing a number of surprising selfies featuring her dramatic new hairstyle, swapping out her usual dark brown locks for a bright and summery platinum blonde.

A post containing some of these images began trending on Instiz, a popular Korean community platform, and netizens had plenty to say about her new look. Overall, comments were positive, including "Wow, she's so pretty," "Oh, so pretty. I thought the second to last photo was Taeyeon," and "Ah, unnie, I really like it. Blonde really suits you well."

Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha is set to make her comeback on June 24.

Check out her new look below!

hhhangyul7 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

She looks really really really prettyyy

Cabbages127 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Looks freaking good

