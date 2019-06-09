Netizens fall in love with Kim Chung Ha's new platinum blonde look

Kim Chung Ha is getting ready for her June comeback in a big way!

Over the past few days, the idol has been sharing a number of surprising selfies featuring her dramatic new hairstyle, swapping out her usual dark brown locks for a bright and summery platinum blonde.

A post containing some of these images began trending on Instiz, a popular Korean community platform, and netizens had plenty to say about her new look. Overall, comments were positive, including "Wow, she's so pretty," "Oh, so pretty. I thought the second to last photo was Taeyeon," and "Ah, unnie, I really like it. Blonde really suits you well."

Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha is set to make her comeback on June 24.

Check out her new look below!