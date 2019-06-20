Jung Woo Sung discusses criticism he received for supporting Yemeni refugees on Jeju Island

Jung Woo Sung discussed the criticism he received for supporting Yemeni refugees on Jeju Island.



This past June, around 500 Yemeni refugees fleed from the war in their home country to Jeju Island, and as the honorary ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency, Jung Woo Sung showed support. At the press conference for his essay book 'If You Could See What I've Seen' on June 20, he said on the backlash he received, "I wasn't scared. I was more surprised. In order to see the other side's point of view and take a look at what they are saying, I had to look at the comments multiple times."



The actor continued, "There were some comments by people who were completely closed to any other ideas. A lot of voices of concern didn't understand much about Yemen and wondered if what they heard was true. I tried to lead with mature discourse, so I can relay accurate information to those people. There were a lot of people who were concerned about my image because I'm an actor. However, as the goodwill ambassador, I understood the history and pain of the Yemen people, so I thought I should share what I know and feel about this."