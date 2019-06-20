Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jung Woo Sung discusses criticism he received for supporting Yemeni refugees on Jeju Island

Jung Woo Sung discussed the criticism he received for supporting Yemeni refugees on Jeju Island.

This past June, around 500 Yemeni refugees fleed from the war in their home country to Jeju Island, and as the honorary ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency, Jung Woo Sung showed support. At the press conference for his essay book 'If You Could See What I've Seen' on June 20, he said on the backlash he received, "I wasn't scared. I was more surprised. In order to see the other side's point of view and take a look at what they are saying, I had to look at the comments multiple times."

The actor continued, "There were some comments by people who were completely closed to any other ideas. A lot of voices of concern didn't understand much about Yemen and wondered if what they heard was true. I tried to lead with mature discourse, so I can relay accurate information to those people. There were a lot of people who were concerned about my image because I'm an actor. However, as the goodwill ambassador, I understood the history and pain of the Yemen people, so I thought I should share what I know and feel about this."  

Respect him alot,,, after appear in Abnormal Summit, I really see that he is has a big Heart and honestly care about the refugees,,,

Really Hyung-nim,, some people will not understand the issues you're fighting for,,but please ignore them, keep what you do and what you believe, at the end of the day, being 'Human' that protects others is more important than thinking about how will people see you and what their opinion about you

I admire him for being a decent human being who stays true to his beliefs despite getting hate for it

