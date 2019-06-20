Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

50

92

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Yang Hyun Suk personally responds to reports of drug testing at YG Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Yang Hyun Suk personally responded to reports of drug testing at YG Entertainment.

On the June 20th installment of 'Lee Gyu Yeon's Spotlight', the former YG Entertainment head expressed, "I've never responded to media reports in the past 23 years. However, I think I should clarify what I can explain as best I can."

On why drug tests were implemented at the label, Yang Hyun Suk said, "I personally led the drug tests, and I personally observed the tests too. Investigation authorities and other places were asked, and I confirmed it wasn't illegal. It started because I felt responsibility after the G-Dragon scandal." He also revealed the drug tests covered 12 different types of drugs, saying, "They're not sold in the country. If the kits that are used by police are 10,000 Won ($8.63 USD), these are 50,000 Won ($43.16 USD). It's for prevention purposes."    

In related news, Yang Hyun Suk resigned from all positions at YG Entertainment last week. 

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
81 41,871 Share 35% Upvoted

9

borahae1,586 pts 2 days ago 9
2 days ago

no need to show any proof, just a word from such a trustworthy person is enough!

Share

9 more replies

8

supa2 pts 2 days ago 4
2 days ago

lol the fact he is the one that overlooks the drug tests makes the results even more suspicious and shady.

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,919
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,427

allkpop in your Inbox