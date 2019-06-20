Yang Hyun Suk personally responds to reports of drug testing at YG Entertainment

Yang Hyun Suk personally responded to reports of drug testing at YG Entertainment.



On the June 20th installment of 'Lee Gyu Yeon's Spotlight', the former YG Entertainment head expressed, "I've never responded to media reports in the past 23 years. However, I think I should clarify what I can explain as best I can."



On why drug tests were implemented at the label, Yang Hyun Suk said, "I personally led the drug tests, and I personally observed the tests too. Investigation authorities and other places were asked, and I confirmed it wasn't illegal. It started because I felt responsibility after the G-Dragon scandal." He also revealed the drug tests covered 12 different types of drugs, saying, "They're not sold in the country. If the kits that are used by police are 10,000 Won ($8.63 USD), these are 50,000 Won ($43.16 USD). It's for prevention purposes."



In related news, Yang Hyun Suk resigned from all positions at YG Entertainment last week.