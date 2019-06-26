Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jung Hae In in talks to play lead in upcoming drama 'Half of Half'

Jung Hae In is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming drama 'Half of Half'.

On June 26, FNC Entertainment clarified, "Jung Hae In's negotiations to be cast in 'Half of Half' are going positively. Nothing's been confirmed at the moment." If cast, Jung Hae In will be taking on the role of AI programmer and genius Ha Won, whose AI research is a success. The actress cast opposite him will play the role of a classical recording engineer. 


'Half of Half' is written by Lee Sook Yeon of the movie 'One Fine Spring Day' and the drama 'On the Way to the Airport'. 

In related news, Jung Hae In is currently starring in tvN's 'One Spring Night' alongside Han Ji Min.

Joanne_Smith365 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

if he's taking the part, I'm in!

Share
