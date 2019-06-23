Jooyeon's active updates on Instagram draw mixed reactions from netizens

Netizens are uncertain how to react to Jooyeon's active updates on Instagram.

On June 23, the former After School member Jooyeon posted a series of selfies, all in which she smiled. Along with these three photos, she had written: "Oh, what's so funny????? LOOOL just everything is funny, happy weekend, watching TV, funny".

But the very post was deleted within a day, and what remains on Jooyeon's page are her recent feeds that had been actively updated in recent days.

Back in May, a controversy erupted when Jooyeon posted an old video taken with G-Dragon that had previously resulted in a dating scandal. Now, as a number of rumors related to YG Entertainment were quickly spreading across media, Jooyeon was accused of "seeking attention" by posting old footage.

About a week after the occurrence, Jooyeon came back on Instagram and continued to make posts, updating almost daily. Although the posts themselves seem to simply reflect Jooyeon's regular lifestyle, the comments on the photos varied greatly, from:

"Why are u so shameless lol" and "look here everyone ！this is real faker，she always posted something about jiyong for media attention"

to:

"So pretty!!!! No wonder why those jobless haters are so pressed. keep living your life, doing what you love!" and "Why people still give hate comment to her? Does anything she do is bothering ur life?".

On the other hand, Jooyeon's latest post consists of captures from the show 'My Ugly Duckling' and has the caption: "It's been so long. I will learn a lot from the sides of you that now shows a bright side after fighting through difficult times. #LeeDongWoo #KimKyungSik #ParkSooHong. The way you look happy makes my heart happy.. I cry a lot but you guys are laughing a lot! #SuchGoodFriends #TheDaughterIsSoNiceAndPretty".

What are you thoughts her posts and these reactions?