Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Fitness model Ryu Se Bi reported to be reaching settlement with male victims

It has been reported that Ryu Se Bi is preparing for a settlement.

Morning of June 22 KST, fitness model Ryu Se Bi was arrested by the police for assaulting two males while intoxicated. As the model was heavily intoxicated at the time of arrest, an acquaintance had been called to the station for the accused to be sent home first. 

Although the investigation is still underway, 'Sports Seoul' reported that Ryu Se Bi has already prepared a settlement for the victims, and that the victims were also working optimistically for the best possible outcome. It has also been reported that Ryu Se Bi will soon communicate with the victims in person. 

Currently Ryu Se Bi's Instagram has been changed to a private account.

hohliu6,150 pts 7 hours ago 5
7 hours ago

Gender Equality: I am glad her case surfaced!! The case of the young trainee idols that were subject to sexual assault by their female CEO and her sister have disappeared. Her daughter was a witness to it too. Whatever become of that case!

Share

5 more replies

7

Guesstar1,584 pts 8 hours ago 1
8 hours ago

Only goes to show that alcohol does bring out the BE-a-ST in some people, irregardless of gender.

Don't DUI - (get Dinged Under Influence, in this case) - or you're going to pay out monetary compensation to your victim(s), male or female, as settlement.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

