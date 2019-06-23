Fitness model Ryu Se Bi reported to be reaching settlement with male victims

It has been reported that Ryu Se Bi is preparing for a settlement.

Morning of June 22 KST, fitness model Ryu Se Bi was arrested by the police for assaulting two males while intoxicated. As the model was heavily intoxicated at the time of arrest, an acquaintance had been called to the station for the accused to be sent home first.

Although the investigation is still underway, 'Sports Seoul' reported that Ryu Se Bi has already prepared a settlement for the victims, and that the victims were also working optimistically for the best possible outcome. It has also been reported that Ryu Se Bi will soon communicate with the victims in person.

Currently Ryu Se Bi's Instagram has been changed to a private account.