Rapper BewhY clarifies he is not B.I and has never done drugs

Rapper BewhY clarified he is not B.I and has never done drugs.



Former iKON member B.I was caught up in a drug scandal today and parted ways with his agency YG Entertainment, and it looks like some netizens are confusing B.I with Lumin Entertainment rapper BewhY.



On June 12, BewhY clarified the case of mistaken identity, posting to Instagram, "I'm BewhY," along with a screen capture of the search terms "BewhY drugs" on portal sites. He later added, "I've never done any drugs in my life."



One netizen commented, "I thought it was rapper BewhY." Stay tuned for updates on police possibly re-opening an investigation into B.I's case.