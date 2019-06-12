Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

30

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Rapper BewhY clarifies he is not B.I and has never done drugs

AKP STAFF

Rapper BewhY clarified he is not B.I and has never done drugs.

Former iKON member B.I was caught up in a drug scandal today and parted ways with his agency YG Entertainment, and it looks like some netizens are confusing B.I with Lumin Entertainment rapper BewhY. 

On June 12, BewhY clarified the case of mistaken identity, posting to Instagram, "I'm BewhY," along with a screen capture of the search terms "BewhY drugs" on portal sites. He later added, "I've never done any drugs in my life."

One netizen commented, "I thought it was rapper BewhY." Stay tuned for updates on police possibly re-opening an investigation into B.I's case.  

  1. BewhY
  2. B.I
23 53,041 Share 61% Upvoted

22

lidora131 pts 10 days ago 5
10 days ago

The title is misleading!

Because of it people are already ridiculing the rapper BewhY on twitter, while the article itself is clear on the fact, that BewhY is only answering rumors of mistaken identity, and not shaming B.I!

Share

5 more replies

12

seochulgoo109 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

lmao poor guy

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,365

allkpop in your Inbox