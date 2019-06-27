Insiders reveal details on Song Hye Kyo & Song Joong Ki's divorce

Insiders have come forward with more details on Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce.



On June 27, an alleged acquaintance of the couple in the fashion industry told media outlets, "The two were deeply considering a divorce since early this year. The acquaintances who knew this did their best not to mention it, but there was talk alluding to a divorce. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's decision to divorce didn't come easily. They even cried while talking about their worries concerning it. They thought a lot about the aftermath and how it would affect their projects."



The acquaintance continued, "I respect their decision. Their closest friends are respecting and supporting their decision. There are a lot of rumors about their divorce, and a lot that are just absurd. They worried these issues would happen, and it's a shame there's so much speculation."



Another insider revealed the story behind Song Hye Kyo not wearing a wedding ring, which was a topic among netizens. Though Song Joong Ki was often spotted with his wedding ring on, Song Hye Kyo was seen without one often. The insider explained, "Song Hye Kyo suddenly lost a lot of weight this year. Her clothing size since last year is a size down too. It was the same for her wedding ring. When she would wear it, it would just slide down her finger."



The insider continued, "Her weightloss was one thing, but her expression was dark and her health was worrying. She's the silent type who doesn't tell people what's going on, and it was painful to see her cry and talk about what she was going through with her marriage. She still tried to wear her wedding ring if she could. This all happened early this year, but it doesn't really matter now."



As previously reported, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo after over a year and a half of marriage.