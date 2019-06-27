Seventeen's Seungkwan to perform on 'Music Bank' despite ankle injury

Seventeen's Seungkwan will be performing on this week's 'Music Bank' despite his ankle injury.



On June 27, Seventeen's label Pledis Entertainment revealed, "Seungkwan recently suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent a thorough medical examination at the hospital. His doctor suggested he should avoid excessive movement that causes stress to his ankle during treatment until his condition improves."



The agency continued, "Seungkwan is in need of rest, but he's strongly determined to perform on stage. After discussing it with him, the final decision is that he'll perform while sitting on a chair for KBS' 'Music Bank' special episode for the first half of the year on the 28th."



Stay tuned for updates on Seungkwan.