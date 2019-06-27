Minah & Ilhoon sing 'It Was Love' for 'My Absolute Boyfriend' OST

Minah and Ilhoon are the voices behind "It Was Love" for the 'My Absolute Boyfriend' OST.



"It Was Love" is about being unsure of love in the moment and looking back to see it for what it was. The music video features scenes between Um Da Da (played by Minah) and her android love interest Zero Nine (Yeo Jin Goo).



Check out Minah x Ilhoon's "It Was Love" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. Have you been watching 'My Absolute Boyfriend'?



