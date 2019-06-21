GOT7 seen wearing beaded bracelets to encourage their fans with terminal illnesses

GOT7 has shown that they truly care for their fans as well as others with their kind act that has recently garnered a lot of attention.
The boys were recently seen continuously wearing what seems like homemade bead bracelets at their concerts and even at the airport! The bracelets are apparently very special and the story behind them may induce tears.
GOT7 is currently working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and are trying to encourage their fans with terminal illnesses. The bead bracelets were a present from fan Karime Sophia Olivia from California. She has pulmonary stenosis and GOT7 has been wearing her handmade bracelets in many of their schedules!
Fans are getting emotional over this kind act and we stan idols who are trying to better the world around us.
