Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

GOT7 seen wearing beaded bracelets to encourage their fans with terminal illnesses

GOT7 has shown that they truly care for their fans as well as others with their kind act that has recently garnered a lot of attention. 

The boys were recently seen continuously wearing what seems like homemade bead bracelets at their concerts and even at the airport! The bracelets are apparently very special and the story behind them may induce tears.

GOT7 is currently working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and are trying to encourage their fans with terminal illnesses. The bead bracelets were a present from fan Karime Sophia Olivia from California. She has pulmonary stenosis and GOT7 has been wearing her handmade bracelets in many of their schedules!  

Fans are getting emotional over this kind act and we stan idols who are trying to better the world around us. 

fatedlovers85 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

they are such genuine kind boys, they focus so much on wanting to create peaceful and good opportunities. I love got7, a lot. very unique and lovely bunch of boys.

fliptothecside165 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

I appreciate GOT7 collaborating with Make-A-Wish Foundation! It's great to see all of these kpop groups using their status and reaching out to nonprofit organizations.

