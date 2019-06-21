GOT7 seen wearing beaded bracelets to encourage their fans with terminal illnesses

GOT7 has shown that they truly care for their fans as well as others with their kind act that has recently garnered a lot of attention.

The boys were recently seen continuously wearing what seems like homemade bead bracelets at their concerts and even at the airport! The bracelets are apparently very special and the story behind them may induce tears.

GOT7 is currently working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and are trying to encourage their fans with terminal illnesses. The bead bracelets were a present from fan Karime Sophia Olivia from California. She has pulmonary stenosis and GOT7 has been wearing her handmade bracelets in many of their schedules!

Got7 I will forever remember the amazing and beautiful memories you gave me when I met you! I’m soooo happy you liked your bracelets 💚✨. I made one of my own so we can always be united. Until we meet again. 사랑해 갓세븐💚🥰 Fighting! (Pt.1) @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/fRVmI4eKOS — Got7 made Karime’s wish come true!💚💫 (@mybabiexx) June 20, 2019

Fans are getting emotional over this kind act and we stan idols who are trying to better the world around us.