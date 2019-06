Today is CNBLUE Yonghwa's birthday!

The idol actor's label, FNC Entertainment, posted their congratulations on June 22 with the hashtag #HappyYONGHWAday. Yonghwa is currently serving in the military but is sure to appreciate the well wishes! He looks healthy and happy in his military uniform.

Check out some of the fan tweets below.



My Bestie,Happy birthday!Thanks to your music that reaches every corner of our hearts! Thanks for being dearest Jung Yong Hwa ❤ #HappyBirthdayJYH31st #곧만날_정용화의_31번째_생일_고마워 #HappyYonghwaDay #ThrowbackPicture Last year today, fans made project.Time flies...😨 pic.twitter.com/MZCndQMmyy — BlueGem🌠 (@yonghwasbabe) June 21, 2019