GFriend has revealed the logo teaser images for their new album.

As reported, GFriend had announced their plans to return in July with a 7th mini album. Titled 'Fever Season', the new logos released today on June 17 KST shows the group's name embedded in triangles, all in neon.

This comeback for GFriend will be their first one since the release of 'Time For Us' back in January.

Stay tuned for more updates until the official release on July 1!