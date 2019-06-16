Red Velvet drops vivid group teaser images for ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’

Red Velvet has finally shared group teaser images for their comeback!

After a series of individual images, these two photos reveal a vibrant concept that decorates all of the members. As if they are ready to dive into another surreal or spooky summer, these photos emanate a strange, festive quality suitable to the mini album title ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’.

Along with the photos, Red Velvet has been releasing audio teasers for each of their album tracks. Though there only remains a few more days of waiting, check out the latest teaser for the track "Bing Bing" here!

The mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1', featuring the title song "Zimzalabim", will drop on June 19.

