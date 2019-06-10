Gfriend announce their July 1st comeback with new mini album 'Fever Season'

Gfriend have officially announced the date of their summer comeback!



Their agency, Source Music, revealed the girls will be coming back this July with their seventh mini album 'Fever Season.' They added, “We hope that the fans’ interest and anticipation will match the amount of deliberation that went into preparing this album to showcase Gfriend’s growth." Source Music also stated that this new album would bring a new passionate image for the act. The title, 'Fever Season' is a nod to their debut album 'Season of Glass'.



This is Gfriend's first comeback since they released their second studio album 'Time for us' six months ago. Currently, Gfriend have been performing on their second Asia tour, 'GFRIEND 2019 ASIA TOUR [GO GO GFRIEND!]', which has eight stops, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Yokohama.



Stay tuned for more on Gfriend's summer comeback!