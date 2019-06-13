Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 2 to June 8

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 2 to June 8 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 44,009,459 Points

2. Lee Hi ft. B.I - "NO ONE" - 43,074,538 Points

3. Anne Marie - "2002" - 41,877,109 Points

4. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 38,165,624 Points

5. Billie Ellish - "bad guy" - 33,544,212 Points

6. BTS - "Boy With Luv" - 32,741,579 Points

7. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate" - 28,586,209 Points

8. TWICE - "Fancy" - 25,750,142 Points

9. Park Hyo Shin - "Goodbye" - 23,823,214 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke" - 23,558,147 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Cosmic Girls - 'SPECIAL ALBUM (For the Summer)'

2. fromis_9 - 'FUN FACTORY'

3. AB6IX - 'B_COMPLETE'

4. YoonA - 'A Walk To Remember'

5. NCT 127 - 'WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'

6. TEEN TOP - 'DEAR.N9NE'

7. THE BOYZ - 'Bloom Bloom'

8. WINNER - 'WE'

9. Sandeul - 'One Fine Day'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"



4. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

5. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

6. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"



7. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

8. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"

9. Haeun - "Shin Yong Jae"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"



Source: Gaon

