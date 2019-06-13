BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jisoo promote Jeon So Mi's new single 'Birthday' on Instagram

Although BLACKPINK is busy performing on their world tour, they still remember to promote and support their label mates!

Members Jennie released two videos on Instagram of her and Jisoo dancing and lip sync-ing along to Jeon So Mi's newly released single, "Birthday." Both girls charmed with their cute dance moves and seemed to be having a blast jamming to the bubbly song.

Rose also posted a message of support for Somi's comeback in her Instagram story.

We're glad to see idols supporting one another in the midst of their busy schedules. Check out the video below.