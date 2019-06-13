Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

106

144

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jisoo promote Jeon So Mi's new single 'Birthday' on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Although BLACKPINK is busy performing on their world tour, they still remember to promote and support their label mates! 

Members Jennie released two videos on Instagram of her and Jisoo dancing and lip sync-ing along to Jeon So Mi's newly released single, "Birthday." Both girls charmed with their cute dance moves and seemed to be having a blast jamming to the bubbly song.

Rose also posted a message of support for Somi's comeback in her Instagram story.

We're glad to see idols supporting one another in the midst of their busy schedules. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram

@theblacklabel_official

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on

View this post on Instagram

Let me see you shake @somsomi0309

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on

  1. Jennie
  2. Jisoo
  3. Jeon So Mi
27 48,588 Share 42% Upvoted

14

aldebaran155 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

So everybody is singing and dancing the song except Somi... kinda ironic...

Share

5

Demonowl697 pts 9 days ago 4
9 days ago

Did YG ever think about what might be best for SoMi and to postpone her debut to a better time instead of doing the usual “I’ll ignore and distract and hope it goes away”... poor Somi

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,290

allkpop in your Inbox