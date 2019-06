Is Taeyeon or Oh!GG preparing to make a comeback?

The popular SM singer was recently spotted at Incheon Airport sporting beautiful light pink hair reminiscent of her hair Girls' Generation's "Party" promotions. Eager fans are speculating that the change in hair color is indicating her comeback or Oh!GG's comeback in the near future!



Regardless of rumors, I think we can all acknowledge that colorful hair is a good look on Taeyeon. Do you think she's preparing for a comeback?