Swings expresses feelings on public posts that mock his face

Swings appeared on the June 19 broadcast of 'Radio Star' and talked about his feelings regarding social media.

MC Yoon Jong Shin stated that Swings had changed and had become more dignified.

Swings stated "I am running two gyms, a pizza house, and three record labels. I changed because places change a person. There are around 4 to 50 people under me so I changed."

MC Kim Kuk Jin also revealed that Swings doesn't sue people who use his photo without prior notice. Swings replied and said that he believes that even "posts mocking my face are considered free speech" and also said that "Social media is the most useless present to this world."

Although the star revealed that he was first uncomfortable with seeing his face in mocking posts when he's trying to live his best life. It seems like the rapper is doing well and trying is best in all areas of his life.

