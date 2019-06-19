Eu Ji Won reveals loaded tracklist for his 6th solo album 'G1'

Eun Ji Won has revealed the full tracklist for his upcoming 6th full solo album, 'G1'!

The new album contains a total of 8 tracks, 5 of which Eun Ji Won participated in writing the lyrics. In addition to his title track "I'm On Fire" which is composed by Future Bounce and WINNER's Song Min Ho, the WINNER member also features in another of Eun Ji Won's tracks, called "Hooligan".

Check out Eun Ji Won's full comeback tracklist below while you eagerly wait for the album to drop this June 27 at 6 PM KST!