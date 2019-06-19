EXO's Baekhyun shows his neckline in first teaser image for his solo debut

EXO's Baekhyun is heading out to the city in his first teaser image for his official solo debut!
Baekhyun's 1st solo mini album 'City Lights', containing a total of 6 tracks, is set for release this July 10 at 6 PM KST. Pre-orders for the mini album officially begin today (June 20), with more teasers to come in the next few weeks leading up to the idol's highly-anticipated solo debut.
In his first teaser image below, Baekhyun shares a rather blurry, black and white glimpse of his neckline, hiding mysterious text which extends below his jacket. Stay tuned more clues for Baekhyun's 1st mini album, 'City Lights'!
