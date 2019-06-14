MONSTA X's Shonwu says the last drama he watched was a series from 2004

MONSTA X's Shownu and Cosmic Girls's Luda will be appearing as guests on this week's broadcast of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!

Making his first guest appearance on the variety program, Shownu revealed that he rarely gets angry in his daily life, and added, "There will probably be no reason to get angry today either." However, as the cast continued to fail mission after mission, resulting in a long recording without food, Shonwu couldn't hide his frustration!

During the snack round of the game, the cast played a game of guessing the opposite lead actor/actress based on certain drama scenes. Here, Shonwu added, "I haven't seen a single drama since 'Lovers in Paris' (2004)," making everyone laugh!

You can tune in to 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' with Shownu and Luda this June 15 at 7:35 PM KST!