Kangta reportedly makes 140 million Won profit by selling SM Entertainment stock

Kangta is making headlines for reportedly making a 140 million Won ($118,436.50 USD) profit on SM Entertainment stock.



According to reports on June 12, agency director Kangta acquired 7000 shares of stock this past May after acquiring 5500 shares in December of 2018 and 4500 shares this past January. In all, he's estimated to have made a 153 million Won ($129,385.21 USD) profit after buying the stock at a fixed price through stock options as a company employee.



Kangta also made headlines this past March for earning a total of 153 million Won ($135,575 USD) in 4 months, while fellow director BoA reportedly earned a total of 111 million Won ($99,118 USD) from April of 2018 to November of 2018.

