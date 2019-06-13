Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

A lawyer says it will be difficult to prosecute B.I on drug charges

On the June 13 broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV,' a drug prosecution specialty lawyer stated that it will be difficult to prosecute B.I.

The lawyer participated in an interview with a staff member on the show and stated that he participated in a lot of drug cases, but that this case was particularly strange.

He stated that it would be difficult to proceed about this case like most drug cases and that there is inadequate evidence. He said that although one could be charged for distributing drugs, it would be difficult to charge on just an attempt to buy and use drugs.

More details regarding the scandal continue to emerge. What do you think of this situation?

Izzie2019617 pts 9 days ago 1
9 days ago

Yg managment is terrible, by firing BI so fast they appear to have more guilt in the case. Seungri took ages to get out, and his charges were far worst. Yg needs to leave and let the company to someone that some integrity and most importantly, clean all the skeletons out of the closet, all idols in that company need to come clean now if they did anything, so people can help them, otherwise is going to be another scandal every week until there is no yg anymore.

12

123PoP819 pts 9 days ago 4
9 days ago

He still consumed and admitted to doing another illigal drug....no hate but why can YG artist get away with doing drugs while other ppl have to suffer time in jail😵

