A lawyer says it will be difficult to prosecute B.I on drug charges

On the June 13 broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV,' a drug prosecution specialty lawyer stated that it will be difficult to prosecute B.I.

The lawyer participated in an interview with a staff member on the show and stated that he participated in a lot of drug cases, but that this case was particularly strange.

He stated that it would be difficult to proceed about this case like most drug cases and that there is inadequate evidence. He said that although one could be charged for distributing drugs, it would be difficult to charge on just an attempt to buy and use drugs.

More details regarding the scandal continue to emerge. What do you think of this situation?