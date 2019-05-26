Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

31

10

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 days ago

Berry Good's leader Taeha announces her departure from the group and JTG Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Girl group Berry Good's leader and oldest member Taeha will be leaving both her group and entertainment company, after 5 years.

On May 27, Taeha shared a lengthy, handwritten letter in both Korean and English via her personal Instagram, delivering news that her exclusive contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end. As a result, she will be leaving both the agency as well as her group, Berry Good. 

Read Taeha's letter, below:

"Dear fans,

This is leader Taeha from Berry Good and I would like to share some news with you.

First, Berry Good has come back after a long break and I want to sincerely thank you for your patience and support you have given.. Secondly, as my contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end, Taeha will no longer be part of Berry Good.

I want to thank you all for your love throughout these years and it is truly hard for me to say goodbye.. From a young age, members Johyun, Seoyul, Sehyung, Gowoon and I have continuously worked hard and encouraged each other through all ups and downs as we're chasing our dreams. Thus, I would appreciate your continuous love and support in the future and again, thank you to all the fans who have loved Taeha. I truly hope to meet you again in the near future.. 

Yours truly,
Taeha."

Best of luck to Taeha in her future endeavors. Meanwhile, Berry Good recently made a comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Fantastic' and title track "Oh! Oh!".

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요. 베리굿 리더 태하입니다. 오늘은 팬 여러분들께 두가지 소식을 전합니다. 첫번째 오랜 공백 기간 끝에 베리굿이 컴백을 하게 되었다는 소식입니다. 많은 분들이 기다려 주시고 응원해주셔서 먼저 진심으로 감사드립니다.. 두번째는 제가 제이티지엔터테인먼트와 계약 기간이 만료되어 태하는 베리굿 활동을 중단하고 떠납니다. 그동안 보내주신 따뜻한 관심과 사랑에 너무 감사드리고 팬 여러분들과 함께 하지 못해서 아쉬움이 많이 남습니다.. 사랑하고 늘 감사한 팬 여러분들 베리굿 멤버 조현이 서율이 세형이 고운이 그리고 저는 어린 나이에 자신의 꿈을 가지고 오랜 시간 노력하면서 지금까지 서로를 응원하고, 위로하고, 격려 하면서 어렵고 힘든 과정에서도 하루하루 열심히 노력하는 멤버들입니다. 앞으로도 베리굿 많이 사랑해주시고 뜨거운 관심 부탁드립니다. 저는 나중에 새로운 좋은 모습으로 보답하겠습니다. 그동안 베리굿 태하를 사랑해주신 많은 팬 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다.. -태하 올림- Dear fans, this is leader Taeha from Berry Good and I would like to share some news with you. First, Berry Good has comeback after a long break and I want to sincerely thank you for your patience and support you have given.. Secondly, as my contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end, Taeha will no longer be part of Berry Good. I want to thank you all for your love throughout these years and it is truly hard for me to say goodbye.. From a young age, members Johyun, Seoyul, Sehyung, Gowoon and I have continously worked hard and encouraged each other through all ups and downs as we're chasing our dreams. Thus, I would appreciate your continuous love and support in the future and again, thank you to all the fans who have loved Taeha. I truly hope to meet you again in the near future.. Yours truly, Taeha.

A post shared by 柳邰賀 (@taeha.yoo) on

  1. Berry Good
10 15,018 Share 76% Upvoted

8

taichou_san804 pts 27 days ago 2
27 days ago

most of korean teens think become a kpop idol=easy life...and hope this just show them its wrong tho...

Share

2 more replies

1

xhecthor88 pts 26 days ago 1
26 days ago

So, is she promoting Oh Oh and then leave??? or Berry Good will promote the song with only 4 girls?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   44,988
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,437

allkpop in your Inbox