Berry Good's leader Taeha announces her departure from the group and JTG Entertainment

Girl group Berry Good's leader and oldest member Taeha will be leaving both her group and entertainment company, after 5 years.

On May 27, Taeha shared a lengthy, handwritten letter in both Korean and English via her personal Instagram, delivering news that her exclusive contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end. As a result, she will be leaving both the agency as well as her group, Berry Good.

Read Taeha's letter, below:

"Dear fans,



This is leader Taeha from Berry Good and I would like to share some news with you.



First, Berry Good has come back after a long break and I want to sincerely thank you for your patience and support you have given.. Secondly, as my contract with JTG Entertainment has come to an end, Taeha will no longer be part of Berry Good.



I want to thank you all for your love throughout these years and it is truly hard for me to say goodbye.. From a young age, members Johyun, Seoyul, Sehyung, Gowoon and I have continuously worked hard and encouraged each other through all ups and downs as we're chasing our dreams. Thus, I would appreciate your continuous love and support in the future and again, thank you to all the fans who have loved Taeha. I truly hope to meet you again in the near future..



Yours truly,

Taeha."

Best of luck to Taeha in her future endeavors. Meanwhile, Berry Good recently made a comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Fantastic' and title track "Oh! Oh!".