f(x)'s Amber & Krystal surprise Luna during her solo concert + 3 members perform 'All Mine'!

the evening of May 26 was a night to remember for MeU's everywhere, as a mini f(x) reunion took place during Luna's solo concert 'The Fragrance of Luna'!

From May 25-26, Luna greeted fans during her 1st ever solo concert in 10 years, 'The Fragrance of Luna' held at Daechi Art Hall in Seoul. And on day #2 of the event, Luna received a big surprise as her fellow f(x) members Amber and Krystal came up on stage and greeted her, as well as fans!

At first, Luna burst into tears, being comforted by her members. But once she was able to settle down, the 3 f(x) girls took a trip down memory lane for a fun performance of "All Mine" with their fans!

According to fans who attended the concert, Amber and Krystal even hid in closet shower rooms or under tables while Luna roamed the backstage, in order to not be seen.

Who's stoked seeing f(x) again?