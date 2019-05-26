Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

146

35

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 days ago

f(x)'s Amber & Krystal surprise Luna during her solo concert + 3 members perform 'All Mine'!

AKP STAFF

the evening of May 26 was a night to remember for MeU's everywhere, as a mini f(x) reunion took place during Luna's solo concert 'The Fragrance of Luna'!

From May 25-26, Luna greeted fans during her 1st ever solo concert in 10 years, 'The Fragrance of Luna' held at Daechi Art Hall in Seoul. And on day #2 of the event, Luna received a big surprise as her fellow f(x) members Amber and Krystal came up on stage and greeted her, as well as fans! 

At first, Luna burst into tears, being comforted by her members. But once she was able to settle down, the 3 f(x) girls took a trip down memory lane for a fun performance of "All Mine" with their fans!

According to fans who attended the concert, Amber and Krystal even hid in closet shower rooms or under tables while Luna roamed the backstage, in order to not be seen. 

Who's stoked seeing f(x) again?

  1. f(x)
  2. Krystal
  3. Amber
  4. Luna
31 43,741 Share 81% Upvoted

20

mikesim162 pts 26 days ago 2
26 days ago

Krystal always looks so done with anything and everything lmao.

Share

2 more replies

18

Soulbrother208 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago
ROFL gotta love how Krystal can't keep up the usual sour face, YOU KNOW you're missing this hahaha

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
19 hours ago   45   45,493
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,717

allkpop in your Inbox