Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 days ago

Upcoming boy group OnlyOneOf reveals sleek main MV teaser for debut title track 'Time Leap'

8D Creative's upcoming boy group OnlyOneOf has unveiled the main MV teaser for their debut title track, "Time Leap". 

The 7-member boy group, made up of members KB, Yoojung, Rie, Love, Junji, Mill, and Nine, is expected to debut this May 28 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, '. . .(Dot Point Jump)'. The album contains a total of 6 songs including two unique title songs - fan title song "Savanna" and main title song "Time Leap". 

Listen to a preview of OnlyOneOf's "Time Leap" above while you look forward to their full debut. 

cp2638 pts 27 days ago 0
27 days ago

I was literally just writing an article for this myself.

Y'all better support LOOΠΔ's cousins/Hyewons&Yujin's brothers!!!!1!!

