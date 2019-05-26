Upcoming boy group OnlyOneOf reveals sleek main MV teaser for debut title track 'Time Leap'

8D Creative's upcoming boy group OnlyOneOf has unveiled the main MV teaser for their debut title track, "Time Leap".

The 7-member boy group, made up of members KB, Yoojung, Rie, Love, Junji, Mill, and Nine, is expected to debut this May 28 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, '. . .(Dot Point Jump)'. The album contains a total of 6 songs including two unique title songs - fan title song "Savanna" and main title song "Time Leap".

Listen to a preview of OnlyOneOf's "Time Leap" above while you look forward to their full debut.