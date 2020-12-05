22

9

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Woo!ah! drop 'Bad Girl' performance MV

AKP STAFF

Woo!ah! have dropped their performance music video for "Bad Girl".

In the performance MV, Woo!ah! go over their choreography in front of a strangely abandoned shop. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', and it's about wanting to live your own way as a bad girl.

Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it. 

  1. Woo!ah!
  2. BAD GIRL
8 1,589 Share 71% Upvoted

1

zicco-250 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
well, it's better than blackpink so i hope they become as big

Share

0

jokbal_is_yum3,746 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

It's so over the top it's adorkable.
Plus, doesn't hurt that it has a really catchy melody too.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND