Woo!ah! drop 'Bad Girl' performance MV

Woo!ah! have dropped their performance music video for "Bad Girl".
In the performance MV, Woo!ah! go over their choreography in front of a strangely abandoned shop. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', and it's about wanting to live your own way as a bad girl.
Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.
