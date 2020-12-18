Park Na Rae explains why she used to have a crush on fellow comedian Yang Se Chan

On the December 18 broadcast of JTBC's 'Gamsung Camping', cast member Park Na Rae invited some of her close friends like Yang Se Chan, Yoon Kyun Sang, and x as the day's camping mates!

During this broadcast, the campers all sat around the fire once again for a round of gossip after dinner, where Park Na Rae spilled the beans on a time when she had a crush on Yang Se Chan! Park Na Rae began, "About 7 years ago, I had a crush on Se Chan for about 2 months. I'm not kidding, this is for real."

Ahn Young Mi then commented, "I had no idea. How did that happen? Was then when we all went on a trip together with the 'Comedy Big League' cast?"

Park Na Rae continued, "Yes. That was also when Se Chan was in the military, but he was out on vacation so he visited. That night, since we are all so close, I was playing it really rough with Yang Se Hyung, Lee Yong Jin, and Lee Jin Ho. We were kicking and hitting one another and cursing at one another, you know just horsing around. But Se Chan, because he was just visiting, didn't know that that was what was going on. And so he looked at me, and said something that he should not have said!"

What did Yang Se Chan say to Na Rae? She said, "I was really drunk and exchanging blows with Yang Se Hyung. But then, Se Chan grabbed his hyung's arm and went, 'Hyung! What are you doing? Na Rae noona is girl too!'"

Hearing this, all of the ladies immediately reacted, accusing Yang Se Chan of flirting first! However, Yang Se Chan then brought in a twist to the story as he explained, "See, I was speaking from the position of an active duty soldier, not a civilian. The mood was more like, 'Sir, what on earth are you doing?'"

Park Na Rae, recalling her long-past crush, told her fellow ladies, "I was hooked on that one comment." On the other hand, Yang Se Chan remarked with surprise, "So that's how it was. This is the first time I'm hearing about this."