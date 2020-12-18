EXO's Xiumin is super nervous in front of the camera a day after being discharged from mandatory service

On the December 18 broadcast of tvN's 'How Long Will You Make Me Do The Shoulder Dance' or 'Shoulder Dance' for short, Super Junior Kyuhyun invited his close hoobaes EXO's Xiumin and Baekhyun to his house for a round of drinks and games!

This particular recording marked the day after Xiumin's official discharge from mandatory military service. As soon as Xiumin and Baekhyun stepped foot inside Kyuhyun's house and encountered the filming crew, Xiumin began showing his nerves with an awkward smile!

Witnessing Xiumin's awkwardness, fellow member Baekhyun remarked, "Isn't this hyung way too nervous?" Xiumin also couldn't help but fess up, saying, "Hopefully I'll be better once I start drinking."

Next, when Kyuhyun asked his hoobaes to join in for the opening dance to his show, Xiumin again caused laughter by reenacting the conservative "soldier clap" as his dance move. Kyuhyun and Baekhyun burst out laughing, while Xiumin covered his face from embarrassment!



Later on, the trio began to loosen up little by little as they talked about who was the strongest drinker. Here, the teasing turned toward Baekhyun instead, as Kyuhyun pointed out that Baekhyun was starting to turn red just from drinking two sips of his beer. Xiumin, on the other hand, confirmed that he could drink on average about 3 bottles of soju.

You can catch part one of Baekhyun and Xiumin's 'Shoulder Dance' drinks and games on the latest episode aired via YouTube, below! Make sure to also watch until the end, when Baekhyun and Xiumin try out a drunk version performance of "Growl"!