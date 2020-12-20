5

4

Teaser
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun takes fans to an 'Amusement Park' in live MV teaser for upcoming single

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun has a very special Christmas gift for fans!


On December 20 KST, the EXO member unveiled a live video teaser for his upcoming single "Amusement Park."


The clip offers fans a preview of the single, which the agency describes as a medium-tempo R&B song with an emotional piano and guitar accompaniment. Through the lyrics, he sings to a special someone, alluding to their love to the exciting experience of an amusement park.

Meanwhile, "Amusement Park" is set for release on December 21.

Check out the video teaser above!

  1. Baekhyun
1 604 Share 56% Upvoted

0

Silen79 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Can't wait 💗💗💗

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND