EXO's Baekhyun takes fans to an 'Amusement Park' in live MV teaser for upcoming single

Baekhyun has a very special Christmas gift for fans!





On December 20 KST, the EXO member unveiled a live video teaser for his upcoming single "Amusement Park."





The clip offers fans a preview of the single, which the agency describes as a medium-tempo R&B song with an emotional piano and guitar accompaniment. Through the lyrics, he sings to a special someone, alluding to their love to the exciting experience of an amusement park.



Meanwhile, "Amusement Park" is set for release on December 21.



Check out the video teaser above!