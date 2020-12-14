NCT's Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Eui, & more describe their characters in upcoming KBS2 drama 'Dear. M'

KBS2's upcoming new drama series 'Dear. M' has released a bright and energetic making film featuring lead actors NCT's Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Eui, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Jin Hyuk, Woo Davi, and more!

A spinoff series based off of the popular 'Playlist' web drama 'Love Playlist', 'Dear. M' tells the stories of young students at Seo Yeon University as they struggle with their dreams, youth, romance, and more. A mystery also unfolds when an anonymous love letter on an online community becomes a hot topic on campus.

In the lead cast's latest making film above, stars including Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Eui, and Bae Hyun Sung introduce their characters to viewers ahead of the drama's premiere. Park Hye Soo plays the female lead Ma Joo Ah, while Jaehyun takes on the role of Cha Min Ho. Bae Hyun Sung greets viewers once again as his 'Love Playlist' character Park Ha Neul, and Noh Jung Eui transforms into Ha Neul's girlfriend Seo Ji Min.

Check out the chemistry between the lead cast and crew of KBS2's 'Dear. M' above while you wait for the series to officially premiere some time in early 2021!