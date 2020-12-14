(G)I-DLE chosen as newest muses of fashion brand 'LIPHOP'

Girl group (G)I-DLE has been chosen as the brand new muses of 'LIPHOP'!

Based in Seoul, 'LIPHOP Co.' fashion is currently gaining popularity not only in Korea but in the United States, Thailand, Japan, and more. The company stated on December 15 as they announced (G)I-DLE as their newest models, "We chose global artists (G)I-DLE for their confident music and their charming visuals, as we felt that their image matched well with 'LIPHOP's identity."

Meanwhile, the girls of (G)I-DLE are currently gearing up to return with a new album some time in January. It looks like (G)I-DLE are off to a great start as 2021 rolls in!

