Rookie boy group P1Harmony to release a collaboration single 'Breakthrough' later this month

Rookie boy group P1Harmony will be releasing a collaboration single later this month, in light of their upcoming feature in 'Dazed' magazine's January 2021 issue.

The collaboration project consists of P1Harmony x 'Dazed' x designer Yoon Kyung Duk, titled the 'Mix Harmony Project'. The boys of P1Harmony took part in the musical inspiration with their new single "Breakthrough (Full Version)", while designer Yoon Kyung Duk - founder of fashion company TBOS (The Boys of Summer) - took inspiration from P1Harmony's sound to create unique, one of a kind outfits for each of the P1Harmony members.

P1Harmony will be showcasing Yoon Kyung Duk's one of a kind designs in the January 2021 edition of 'Dazed', with a full collaboration video featuring P1Harmony's "Breakthrough (Full Version)" will also be released on December 29. The group's 'Mix Harmony Project' single "Breakthrough (Full Version)" will also be available via various music platforms on December 29 at 6 PM KST.



While you wait, you can go behind the scenes with P1Harmony on the set of their 'Mix Harmony Project', below!