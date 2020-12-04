NCT 2020 stomp the stage in 'Resonance' MV

NCT 2020 have dropped their music video for "Resonance"!



In the MV, NCT stomp the stage for the dramatic, unique new single. "Resonance" is a fusion hybrid track combining NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)", "90's Love", "Work It", and "Raise The Roof" into one track. The lyrics portray NCT's bold mission of taking over the world.



Check out NCT 2020's "Resonance" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.