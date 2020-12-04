13

6

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

NCT 2020 stomp the stage in 'Resonance' MV

NCT 2020 have dropped their music video for "Resonance"!

In the MV, NCT stomp the stage for the dramatic, unique new single. "Resonance" is a fusion hybrid track combining NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)", "90's Love", "Work It", and "Raise The Roof" into one track. The lyrics portray NCT's bold mission of taking over the world. 

Check out NCT 2020's "Resonance" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

sshreyaa936 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

NCT really gave us so much content this year. So many MV'S concepts, stages. The MV was amazing and it slaps. ✨💖

pigcatchu 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

The effort of giving each member lines and screen time is much appreciated!

Costumes and sets are really cool.

Hope they'll upload a Performance Video as well!!

Thank you NCT!

