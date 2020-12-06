Kim Chung Ha continues countdown until pre-release single 'X' with 1st MV teaser

Kim Chung Ha is only days away from releasing her latest pre-release single!

On December 7 KST, the MNH Entertainment solo artist unveiled the first music video teaser for "X," her 3rd pre-release single on the way to the release of her 1st full-length album, slated to come out this January. In the clip, the idol is seen in a black-and-white city scene, a sample of the song's instrumental track playing in the background. The teaser ends with a giant 'X' flashing across the screen.

Meanwhile, "X" will be released on December 10.

Check out the music video teaser above!