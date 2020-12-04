4

0

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Jung Seung Hwan reveals warm library concept photos for 'Winter Again'

AKP STAFF

Jung Seung Hwan has revealed warm library concept photos for 'Winter Again'.

In the teaser images, the ballad singer takes on a warm, charming librarian concept as he puts books away. Jung Seung Hwan's upcoming single 'Winter Again' is described as a ballad that marks the beginning of winter. 

'Winter Again' drops on December 8 KST. Stay tuned for updates.   

  1. Jung Seung Hwan
0 280 Share 100% Upvoted
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
17 hours ago   70   31,066
NCT
NCT 2020 stomp the stage in 'Resonance' MV
1 hour ago   5   1,447
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
17 hours ago   70   31,066

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND