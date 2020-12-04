Jung Seung Hwan reveals warm library concept photos for 'Winter Again'

Jung Seung Hwan has revealed warm library concept photos for 'Winter Again'.
In the teaser images, the ballad singer takes on a warm, charming librarian concept as he puts books away. Jung Seung Hwan's upcoming single 'Winter Again' is described as a ballad that marks the beginning of winter.
'Winter Again' drops on December 8 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
