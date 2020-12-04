35

News
Posted by germainej 20 hours ago

Dynamic Duo's Gaeko updates fans on condition of arm after emergency surgery

Dynamic Duo's Gaeko updated fans on the condition of his arm after his emergency surgery this past summer.

On December 4, Gaeko shared the images below on his Instagram story along with the message, "Still, a lot of my bones have fused together." The x-ray image below reveals the extent of the Dynamic Duo member's injury as well as the metal in his body. 

This past July, the hip hop artist suffered a fracture in his right arm and underwent emergency surgery. He reassured fans, stating, "I unexpectedly have a robot arm now. Thanks to good medical staff, the surgery went well."

Stay tuned for updates on Dynamic Duo and Gaeko.

desikpoplover1,478 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

What I want tobhear: Gary and Gil realise that fatherhood is no obstacle for their rapping career.

0

kyraangelfae011,350 pts 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

oh wow my family member had his arm shattered in a car accident it was broken in multiple places and his xrays looked very similar to his he also has metal in his arm too but he needs to have a second operation now to have the metal removed

